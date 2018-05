Image copyright @atletienglish Image example Atletico go play for Uefa Champions League next season

Spanish club Atletico Madrid don release di names of players wey dem dey cari go Nigeria for friendly with Super Eagles.

Di club wey win di Europa League last week Wednesday, bin play 2-2 draw for home for dia last league game against Eibar.

Di friendly game wit Nigeria go happen on Tuesday 22 May 2018 and e go start by 6:00 pm (West African Time) for Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria bin don announce say na dia B team go play di match.