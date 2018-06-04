Image copyright FIFA Image example Many pipo believe Diego Maradona to be one of di greatest football player for history

Cameroon be baba for Africa appearance inside World Cup.

Seven times na im dem don show from 1982 to 2014 and for 1990 dem even reach quarter-finals with di help of goals by 38-year-old striker Roger Milla.

Nigeria na im follow six appearances from 1994 (if we count Russia 2018 join).

Dia best result na say dem enter second round.

Number three kontri for di list na di North African kontri Morocco with 5 appearance from 1970.

Image copyright MARCELLO CASAL JR Image example Football na special sport wey dey unite pipo wella for Africa

Tunisiadon go five times

Algeriadon go four times

Ivory Coast don go three times

Egypt don go three times

Ghana don go three times (Dem reach quarter-final for 2014)

South Africa don go three times

Senegaldon go two times (Dem sef reach quarter-final for 2002)

Zaire don go one time

Angola don go one time

Togo don go one time

Complete list of World Cup winners

Year Host Winner Score 1930 Uruguay Uruguay 4-2 1934 Italy Italy 2-1 1938 France Italy 4-2 1950 Brazil Uruguay 2-1 1954 Switzerland West Germany 3-2 1958 Sweden Brazil 5-2 1962 Chile Brazil 3-1 1966 England England 4-2 1970 Mexico Brazil 4-1 1974 West Germany West Germany 2-1 1978 Argentina Argentina 3-1 1982 Spain Italy 3-1 1986 Mexico Argentina 3-2 1990 Italy West Germany 1-0 1994 United States Brazil 0-0 (P) 1998 France France 3-0 2002 South Korea/Japan Brazil 2-0 2006 Germany Italy 1-1 (P) 2010 South Africa Spain 1-0 (AET) 2014 Brazil Germany 1-0 (AET)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Germany na di defending champions for FIFA World Cup

To win World Cup no be beans, history don tell us

Di very first World Cup wey dem do na for South American kontri of Uruguay for 1930 wey di host win.

Dis trend of host wey win don happen 5 more times for history after Italy for 1934, England for 1966, West Germany for 1974, Argentina for 1978 and di one wey recent pass, France for 1998.

All in all, na only eight kontris don win di World Cup (if we count West Germany and Germany as one kontri).

In fact, di mata be like say na only four kontris just dey rotate di cup among demsef because of di number of times each of those kontris don win am.

Dis fit be because e no easy at all to win di competition. So wetin be di chance wey any African kontri get to even win am?