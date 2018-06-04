Russia 2018: How African kontries don perform for World Cup
Cameroon be baba for Africa appearance inside World Cup.
Seven times na im dem don show from 1982 to 2014 and for 1990 dem even reach quarter-finals with di help of goals by 38-year-old striker Roger Milla.
Nigeria na im follow six appearances from 1994 (if we count Russia 2018 join).
Dia best result na say dem enter second round.
Number three kontri for di list na di North African kontri Morocco with 5 appearance from 1970.
- Tunisiadon go five times
- Algeriadon go four times
- Ivory Coast don go three times
- Egypt don go three times
- Ghana don go three times (Dem reach quarter-final for 2014)
- South Africa don go three times
- Senegaldon go two times (Dem sef reach quarter-final for 2002)
- Zaire don go one time
- Angola don go one time
- Togo don go one time
Complete list of World Cup winners
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|Score
|1930
|Uruguay
|Uruguay
|4-2
|1934
|Italy
|Italy
|2-1
|1938
|France
|Italy
|4-2
|1950
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|2-1
|1954
|Switzerland
|West Germany
|3-2
|1958
|Sweden
|Brazil
|5-2
|1962
|Chile
|Brazil
|3-1
|1966
|England
|England
|4-2
|1970
|Mexico
|Brazil
|4-1
|1974
|West Germany
|West Germany
|2-1
|1978
|Argentina
|Argentina
|3-1
|1982
|Spain
|Italy
|3-1
|1986
|Mexico
|Argentina
|3-2
|1990
|Italy
|West Germany
|1-0
|1994
|United States
|Brazil
|0-0 (P)
|1998
|France
|France
|3-0
|2002
|South Korea/Japan
|Brazil
|2-0
|2006
|Germany
|Italy
|1-1 (P)
|2010
|South Africa
|Spain
|1-0 (AET)
|2014
|Brazil
|Germany
|1-0 (AET)
To win World Cup no be beans, history don tell us
Di very first World Cup wey dem do na for South American kontri of Uruguay for 1930 wey di host win.
Dis trend of host wey win don happen 5 more times for history after Italy for 1934, England for 1966, West Germany for 1974, Argentina for 1978 and di one wey recent pass, France for 1998.
All in all, na only eight kontris don win di World Cup (if we count West Germany and Germany as one kontri).
In fact, di mata be like say na only four kontris just dey rotate di cup among demsef because of di number of times each of those kontris don win am.
Dis fit be because e no easy at all to win di competition. So wetin be di chance wey any African kontri get to even win am?