Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carzola win two FA Cup with Arsenal

Santi Cazorla go leave Arsenal wen im contract end na wetin di club talk.

Cazorla play 180 times for di Gunners since im move from Malaga for 2012.

But im never play for dem since October 2016 because of serious injury.

Cazorla win two FA Cup wen im dey Arsenal im even score for di cup final wey dem win 3-2 for Wembley for 2014.

"I dey sad say I dey leave afta so many good times," na wetin Cazorla talk.

"I love my time with di club. I go always remember di special moments we get togeda. Di FA Cup for 2014 na sometin wey I no go forget.

"I dey proud to dey part of dis club history."

Tori wey dey ground be say im go train with one of im former clubs for Spain - Villarreal next season.