Image copyright CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Arsenal go appoint Unai Emery as dia new manager.

Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta na im pipo don point hand give to replace Arsene Wenger but afta dem speak to all di candidates Emery na im dem come choose.

Di 46-year-old Spaniard dey available afta im comot for PSG wia im bin win Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups for two seasons wey im dey in charge.

Im bin don cari Sevilla win Europa League three times between 2014 and 2016.

Im announce last month say im go leave PSG wen im contract expire for di end of di season and dem use former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel replace am.

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths Image example Many pipo bin tink say Arteta don get di job

Emery English language no too strong, but dat one no go be problem.

Dem go do news conference wia dem go announce am dis week.

Na Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat interview di coaches for dis job.