President Akufo-Addo order for arrest of GFA Chair over fraud

Image copyright Fifa.com Image example Kwasi Nyantakyi

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo direct for di arrest of Ghana Football Association Chairman, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Di gist be say Kwasi Nyantakyi pick some moves den influence some deals which he use di president en name.

Kwasi Nyantakyi be also 1st vice-president of African football governing body CAF, second only to CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, di directive dey come after investigative piece, "Number 12" by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas do.

Di undercover investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas dey expose corruption den misconduct within football. Dem go screen di investigative piece on Wednesday 6th June, 2018.