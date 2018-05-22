Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manuel Pellegrini sign three year contract with West Ham

West Ham don appoint Manuel Pellegrini as dia new manager for three-year deal.

Di 64-year-old Chilean, wey don coach Real Madrid and Manchester City before, leave Hebei China Fortune to join di Hammers.

Pellegrini go be di highest paid manager for di club history. According to tori im go collect £7m a year, but e no reach di £16m a year wey im collect for China.

"I dey very happy about dis project," na so Pellegrini, talk for statement. "Wetin dey my mind na to always win.

I hope say I go fit carry all di success wey I get with di oda clubs wey I manage for Europe come here, wey be say I dey always dey European competition.

"I know say dis league dey very good and e no go dey easy to do am but if I work with di owners, di technical staff and di fans, we get reach our target for di season."