Mario Götze and Alvaro Morata na some of di ogbonge footballers wey no make dia Kontri World Cup team.

Götze name no dey di 23 players wey coach Joachim Loew submit for Germany.

Chelsea striker Morata go follow fans watch am from house afta Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui no look im side.

No be only dem go watch am from house.

Leroy Sane

Football analyst shock well-well as Sane no make Germany World Cup squad afta di kind season wey im get with Manchester City.

Im score 14 goals and get 19 assists wey even make am win di Premier League young player of di year but im coach Joachim Loew say na hard decision for am to make between Sane and Julian Brandt and im go for Julian.

Radja Nainggolan

After im kontri Belgium announce dia World Cup squad and im name no dey na so di midfielder enta social media to announce sharp sharp say im don retire from international football.

Mauro Icardi

Icardi score 29 goals for im Club Inter Milan but e no enter Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli eye as im drop di striker.

Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas dey for Spain squad wey win di World Cup for 2010 but im form dis season for Chelsea mean say im no fit force imself enter im kontri midfield wey get players like Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and David Silva.

Anthony Martial

Martial go dey think for im mind say if to say I be regular for Manchester United dis season maybe I for make France World Cup squad.

Joe Hart

England manager Gareth Southgate call Joe Hart for phone to tell am say im no go make di squad. Hart don play 75 times for im kontri.

Alexandre Lacazette

France Coach Didier Deschamps put Lacazette for im standby list in case anything happen to any of im strikers.

David Luiz

For 2014 World Cup David Luiz na one of di popular players for Brazil national team but injury dis season and as im no play many games for im club Chelsea e affect im place for national team.

Jack Wilshire

Wetin Wilshire dey think and wetin im manager Gareth Southgate dey think na two different things. Di midfielder believe say im fit help im kontri for World Cup but Southgate get oda plans.