Image copyright @OfficialBHAFC Image example Leon Balogun sign two year contract with Brighton

Brighton don sign Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun.

Balogun sign two year contract with di Seagulls afta im leave Bundesliga side Mainz for di end of last season.

Di 29-year-old bin miss di 2014 World Cup because of injury but im name dey inside Nigeria list of 30 players we fit go Russia.

"Leon go give us more defensive options," na wetin Brighton manager Chris Hughton talk.

"I dey very happy say we do dis one sharp-sharp. Im go blend well for di team.

"Im also get experience as e don play for Bundesliga, Europa League and for international level."