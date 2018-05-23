Image copyright AFP Image example Unai Emery

England club Arsenal don confam say Unai Emery na dia new manager.

Emery, 46, dey join di Gunners afta im just win di France Ligue 1 title wit Paris Saint Germaine (PSG).

Di Spaniard dey take over from Frenchman Arsene Wenger wey coach di Gunners for 22 years.

Ivan Gazidis, wey be oga for Arsenal, tok say na evribodi for Arsenal board join hand choose Emery, wey dem believe go cari di club to di permanent site.

Among di oda pipo wey di club bin dey consider include former Arsenal stars Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Mikel Arteta, former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri.

Arteta, wey be assistant manager for Manchester City, na pesin plenti pipo for media dey sure go collect di job but na for last minute Emery name begin dey make noise pass Arteta own.

Who be Unai Emery?

Di first tin about Emery wey you suppose know be say, im get ogbonge experience and im don win some big accolades.

Na former baller, wey play for clubs like Real Sociedad and Leganes.

Im begin im coaching career for 2004 and don manage big clubs like Valencia, Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and PSG.

For di two years im coach PSG, im win up to five trophies.

Im also win three back-to-back Europa title wit Spain club Sevilla from 2014 to 2016.

How im style be?

Emery na coach wey attacking football dey sweet am for belle.

Im like wen players attack plenti, run plenti, defend plenti, e dey even sweet am wen full backs dey push go front.

Tori be say, Arsenal go dey organised under Emery unto say im like discipline and heavy training.

For di 2017/18 season for France Ligue 1, PSG lose only 3 matches and na dem score pass any club for di league.

Im dey speak English?

Emery English language skill no too strong, but dat one no go be problem.

But im be coach wey like to make sure say players dey always know wetin im dey try tell dem and im go use anytin to explain strategy wey include video.

No wahala go dey say Arsenal players go confuse unto wetin dia manager want make dem do.