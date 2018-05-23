Image copyright Getty Images Image example Usman Mohammed score Nigeria second goal to make di match 2-2

Nigeria lose 2-3 on Tuesday for friendly match wey dem play wit Atletico Madrid, but Usman Mohammed na di name wey full pipo mouth afta di match.

Di central midfielder score one ogbonge goal wey make social media scata and make pipo wey dey inside di stadium to stand up, clap for am.

Wen im receive di ball for inside 18 yard box for 80 minutes of di game, Usman cut left, cut right, wey make two Atleti defenders to balance for ground. Jeje na im e use come roll di ball enta net.

Who be Usman Mohammed?

Na for Kaduna dem born am on 2 March 1994 and di 24-year-old na central midfielder wey dey play for Sarpsborg 08 for Norway.

Im start im football career wit Ranchers Bees for Nigeria before im join Nigeria Professional Football League side FC Taraba for 2013.

After three years wit di northern Nigerian club, for July 2016 Usman sign wit Portuguese club Uniao Madeira wia im spend sometime before dem release am wey im come join Sarpsborg 08 for Norway.

Usman bin dey part of di Nigeria U23 team under coach Samson Siasia wey win bronze for 2016 Rio Olympics for Brazil.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Uniao Medeira release Usman for 2017

Atletico Madrid bin dey lead 2-1 after Fernando Torres and Angel Correa score for dem to cancel Kelechi Nwakali goal for Nigeria before Usman dribble one defender four times before im score Nigeria equaliser in di 80th minute.

Even though Borja Garces later score for Atletico Madrid to win di match 3-2, plenti Nigerians enta twitter to hail Usman and di way im score di goal.

Skip Twitter post by @iamzeezaga Usman mohammed goal just make me remember jj vs oliver khan — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 22, 2018