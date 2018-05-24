Samuel Inkoom marry wen im be 16 years?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samuel Inkoom don play 46 times for Ghana national team

Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Inkoom post for Instagram dey confuse pipo with di maths wey dey inside.

On Wednesday, im celebrate im anniversary with im wife, Omega Inkoom on top Instagram wia im write say "Happy 12 years Anniversary to us...".

Social media start to dey react to di mata wen dem check im age on top di FIFA website wey show say dem born am for 1989 wey go make am 28 at di time di tori dey drop.

Some pipo sef dey think weda di anniversary e dey celebrate na wen dem start to dey date or maybe as odas dey tink, 28 years na im football age.

If di post na for wen im marry im wife, e mean say di Ghanaian international footballer marry im wife wen im be 16 years, just some days before im turn 17.

Inkoom start to dey play for Ghana for 2008 wen im enta di U-20 World Cup team.

Im recently collect Fifa ban for one year on top say im no gree pay im agent wey im bin cheat for 2014.

Di last time wey im play for Black Stars na for one friendly match against Netherlands to prepare di team for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa.