Ronaldo dey comot for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, say e no regret wetin im tok afta e follow im club beat Liverpool to win dia number 13 Champions League trophy for Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday.

Di Portuguese international confuse many pipo afta e tok say im go 'tell pipo im plan soon'.

Pipo come dey wonda weda di player dey plan to leave di Spanish club.

Ronaldo na di first player wey go win Champions League five times as Real nack English team Liverpool 3-1 for di final.

E no score for di match but im fellow strikers Karim Benzema score one goal and Gareth Bale score two ogbonge goals.

See as fans predict di Champions League result wey happen on Saturday for Kiev, Ukraine. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to cari di trophy

Ronaldo say true-true, e no suppose tok wetin im tok dat time but na true e tok.

"In one week I go say sometin because di fans don dey my back gidigba since and dem dey my heart. I no dey too tok but wen I tok, I don tok be dat."

"I no suppose tok di time wey I tok but I no regret am because no be lie I tok. I don dey hold am for bodi since but I no fit control myself again."

Pipo bin dey tink say e first tok wetin e tok so im go fit arrange beta deal for im sef later but di striker tok say no be so e be.

Ronaldo say di tin don dey do am for bodi since and moni no be di problem. E say e don win five Champions League, five Ballon d'Ors so e don alreadi enta history.

"I no bother because I know wetin I dey give di club. I no wan spoil dis correct moment wit my team-mates who be real champions."