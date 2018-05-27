Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo na di first player to win five Champions League title

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday to win di Champions League for di third time back to back but Cristiano Ronaldo di man wey pipo bin think say go make Madrid shine no get direct hand inside di goals.

But dis one no spoil anytin for di 33 years old Real Madrid forward wey just win im fifth Champions league title, more than any oda player.

Wen tori pipo catch up wit am after di game to ask weda e disappoint am say im ball no smell net dis na im reply.

"Who dey disappointed? who be di top scorer again?"

"Di Champions League suppose change name to di CR7 Champions League., I don win am five times, I be top scorer again, I no fit feel bad about dat one."

Weda e dey joke wit di tori pipo or weda im serious, wetin dey clear be say some sabi pipo believe say Ronaldo na one of di best player wey ever play ball.

Ronaldo na di top scorer for Champions League dis season wit 15 goals even though e no score for di finals.

For di 2017-2018 season all competitions, Ronaldo score 44 goals for 44 games, plus including 8 assists.

Ronaldo don also win di biggest award for football, di FIFA Ballon d'Or 5 times.

Ronaldo dey comot for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, say e no regret wetin im tok afta e follow im club beat Liverpool to win dia number 13 Champions League trophy for Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday.

Di Portuguese international confuse many pipo afta e tok say im go 'tell pipo im plan soon'.

Pipo come dey wonda weda di player dey plan to leave di Spanish club.

Ronaldo say true-true, e no suppose tok wetin im tok dat time but na true e tok.

"In one week I go say sometin because di fans don dey my back gidigba since and dem dey my heart. I no dey too tok but wen I tok, I don tok be dat."

"I no suppose tok di time wey I tok but I no regret am because no be lie I tok. I don dey hold am for bodi since but I no fit control myself again."