Loris Karius make two mistakes for di Champions League final

Merseyside Police say dem dey aware of death threats to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius afta di Champions League final.

Officers tok say dem go investigate any threat for social media.

Dem threaten di 24-year-old and im family afta im two mistake help Real Madrid to win di match 3-1.

"We dey take social media post like dis very serious. We go investigate any offence," na so police tok.

"Officers say dem dey aware of all di comments and threats for social media.

Karius bin tell fans sorry afta di game

"Merseyside Police go like remind social media users say any offence including bad-bad comments dem and threats dem go investigate am."

Di goalkeeper carry ball give Real striker Karim Benzema to score di first goal for Kiev.

Karius mistake no stop, as im allow Gareth Bale shot pass through im hand enta net to give di Spanish club di Champions League title.

Im cry well-well afta di match come tell di fans to sorry.