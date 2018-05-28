Dem no support media player for your device Nike never release Super Eagles Jersey, but e dey sell wella

As di FIFA World Cup for Russia don nearly reach, many pipo for Nigeria dey prepare to support di Super Eagles, weda na for home or for Russia.

One way wey fans dey ginger to take show dia support for di Super Eagles and one important ingredient to make dis tin happen, na di Nigerian jersey.

Mallam Shehu Dikko wey be 2nd Vice President and Chairman of NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee say "di new Super Eagles' jersey go soon enter market all over di world, including some NIKE shops for different parts of Nigeria, on 29 May 2018".

Image copyright NIKE/TWITTER Image example Na February 2018 dem launch di new Super Eagles jersey for London

But even before di jersey go come out officially, some pipo don take apian way take produce am, and e don full everiwia. Those wey dey sell am say di business dey move no be small.

"My prayer be say make Nigeria reach finals, once we reach finals like dis I go import one container of jersey and I go sell tire." Na wetin Obiora wey be seller talk.

Even Italian club AS Roma say na di Nigerian national team dem go support for World Cup. E fit be say na di jersey make am.