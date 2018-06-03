Super Eagles 23 players wey dem dey cari go shake Russia
Nigeria don release names of 23 players wey dey go Russia for FIFA World Cup and na here you go sabi all dia faces and wia dem dey play.
Daniel Akpeyi dey play for Chippa United for South Africa. Di goalkeeper dey 31 years.
Francis Uzoho na goalkeeper wey dey play for Deportivo de La Coruña for Spain. Im dey 20 years.
Ekene Ezenwa na goalkeeper of Enyimba FC for di Nigeria. Im dey 29 years.
William Troost-Ekong na central backman wey dey play for Turkish club Bursaspor. Im dey 24 years.
Kenneth Omeruo na Chelsea central backman wey dey on loan to Kasımpaşa for Turkey. Dem born am for 1993.
Leon Balogun na central backman wey dey 29 years. Im don sign to play for Brighton for Premier League.
Elderson Echiejile na left side backman wey dey play for Cercle Brugge K.S.V for Belgium. Im dey 30 years.
Brian Idowu na left side backman wey dey play for FC Amkar Perm for Russia. Im dey 26 years.
Tyronne Ebuehi na right side backman wey dey play for Benfica for Portugal. Im dey 22 years.
Chidozie Awaziem dey play for French club FC Nantes but im dey on loan from FC Porto. Im na central backman. Im dey 21 years.
Shehu Abdullahi dey play for Turkish side Bursaspor. Im be right side backman and e dey 25 years.
Wilfred Ndidi na midfielder wey dey play for Leicester City for English Premier League. Im dey 21 years.
John Ogu na central midfielder wey dey play for Hapoel Be'er Sheva for Israel. Im dey 30 years.
Joel Obi dey play for Italian league wit Torino. Im be midfielder wey dey 27 years.
Oghenekaro Etebo dey play for Spanish club UD Las Palmas. Di 22 years old na midfielder.
Ogenyi Onazi na vice captain of di Super Eagles and e dey play for Trabzonspor for Turkey. Im dey 25 years.
John Mikel Obi na im be di captain of di team. Di midfielder dey 31 years and e dey play for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA.
Alex Iwobi of Arsenal na frontman wey dey 26 years.
Kelechi Ihenacho dey play for Leicester City. Di frontman dey 21 years.
Odion Ighalo na frontman wey dey play for Changchun Yatai F.C for China. Im dey 28 years.
Victor Moses of Chelsea FC for England na frontman and im dey 27 years.
Ahmed Musa wey get speed well-well, dey play for Russian club CSKA Moscow. Im dey 25 years.
Simeon Nwankwo dey play for Crotone for Italy. Di frontman dey 26 years and na only once im don play for Nigeria before di world Cup.
1 June 2018