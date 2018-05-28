Image example Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium dey contain 30,000 pipo to watch match

Nigeria and Congo DR go wear one trouser on Monday to play international friendly for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

But how safe Port Harcourt dey as visitors enta town town from Congo DR where Ebola disease dey kill pipo left right centa, na kwesion wey full evribodi mouth.

Image copyright Ufuoma Egbamuno Image example Na for Port Harcourt Nigeria super eagles team begin dia 2018 World Cup qualifier

Nigeria Football Federation Vice President Seyi Akinwumi confam give BBC Pidgin on Monday say di match dey safe.

NFF bin tell tori pipo say evri necessary caution wey dem suppose take dey ground to make sure say Ebola no waka enta Nigeria because of dis match.

'From wetin I sabi, even di Congo team don do test for Ebola from dia kontri, reach our airport, go hotel and di test show say dem no cari disease', according to Nigeria Police tok tok pesin Nmadi Omoni.

'Police say 500 officers go guide di Stadium'

Image copyright Nmadi Omoni Image example Nmadi Omoni na tok tok pesin for Nigeria Police Rivers State Command

Police Department of Operation don choose ASP Patrick Edawu to lead 500 police officers to guard di stadium.

Even Police Bomb Disposal unit waka go di stadium to check for any kain tin wey fit explode and dem find out say evritin dey kampe.

We don take ova di whole place and we find out say notin dey happen, na wetin Nigeria police tok.

'We neva hear any bad tori since Congo team land Thursday night'

'Port Harcourt pipo no fit wait make di match start, in fact di Rivers State Governor say dem don open stadium free' Sports producer Ufuoma Egbamuno wey be radio tori pesin for Port Harcourt na im tok dis one.

Image copyright Ufuoma Egbamuno Image example Ufuoma Egbamuno na sports tori pesin for CoolWazobiaNigeria FM radio for Port Harcourt

Di state goment, Federal ministry of health, Nigeria Immigration and Nigeria Football Federation join bodi to make sure say dem screen and check evri bodi wey use chatter flight enta pitakwa.

Thursday night na im di Congo DR team land lodge for Presidential hotel port Harcourt

Since dem land we neva hear any bad tori, even sef, some of us don watch dem train, follow dem snap, check dia hands, na wetin Egbamuno tell BBC Pidgin

'Well, I follow some Nigeria football administrators tok off record and dem assure me say notin dey happen, dem don do all di tins wey dem need to do'. According to di Sports producer.

Ufuoma Egbamuno tok say di sports administrator tell say 'and E be we wan use dis match say thank you to Port Harcourt pipo as una support Super Eagles world cup qualifier wey start wit 2-0 win against Swaziland inside Port Harcourt.'