Image example Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium dey contain 30,000 pipo to watch match

E be like say Nigeria fall dia fans hand as super eagles and DR Congo leopard international friendly match end for draw on Monday.

Di first half just end with Nigeria 1 DR Congo 0.

Ekong William Troost na im score di goal for di 14th minute

DR Congo leopards equalize with penalty shot for 78th minute inside second half.

Image example Na for Port Harcourt Nigeria super eagles team begin dia 2018 World Cup qualifier

Fans boku for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt as Rivers State goment make free gate pass for pipo to come give total support to di Super Eagles as dis na dia last game for Nigeria before Russia World Cup wey go start for June 16