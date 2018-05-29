Ask anybodi wey watch di game between Nigeria Super Eagles and di Leopards of DR Congo make dem mention some action wey happen, and dem fit scratch head.

Di game wey happen for Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for Port Harcourt end for 1-1 draw, afta Ben Malango equalize for di visitors for second half. William Troost-Ekong bin open net for Nigeria for di first half.

As e be say action no too dey di game, we don manage find five tins comot, wey pipo dey talk about.

Nigeria no get beta football field.

Image copyright @RandaAndrew Image example Dis field na one of di remaining ones for Nigeria wey get natural grass on top. Most fileds dem na artificial and Super Eagles no fit play dia

Di national stadium for Lagos don go, di Abuja national stadium no way. Maybe Uyo na di last remaining grass field for Nigeria, but dat one for Port Harcourt? Di grass look like say 1000 cattle march ontop or maybe di field bin don grow wey make dem bring cow come chop am before di match. You no go blame fans wey wonda how dem go allow players wey dey go World Cup to play for dat kain field.

Skip Twitter post by @biolakazeem All told, it is a scandal that we can make the Super Eagles play on this potato field 3 weeks to a world cup appearance. This game served no meaningful purpose & exposed our players to serious risk. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 28, 2018

Simmy Nwankwo fit don book im place to Russia.

Image copyright @RandaAndrew Image example Simmy wey dey totori fans bodi

For match wey e look like say some Super Eagles players no wan play or like say most of dem dey fear to get injury, one player wey be like say im win di hearts of Nigerians na Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo. Di Crotone of Italy player wey tall, remind many pipo of Victor Agali (you bin dey tink Kanu Nwankwo?) and almost score goal wen im turn im head for sweet header. As e be say Super Eagles no too get strikers, e go make sense if dem cari Simmy go.

Skip Twitter post by @ToxicTho Simmy Nwankwo must be in that world cup team

He's a proper big No. 9

Good hold up play, physical and an Aerial threat.

Something no other forward can give us.#NGADRC — Iderima Tokoni 🇳🇬 (@ToxicTho) May 28, 2018

Ghanaians no go support Nigeria for World Cup

Image copyright @RandaAndrew Image example E be like Nigerian captain Onazi know wetin dey di ref mind

Atleast if you look wetin di referee Issaka Afful and im assistants do, you fit see how dem go take support Super Eagles for Ghana - no support. Dat penalty wey DR Congo get, many fans dey wonda wia e come from? To start wit, di foul na even outside box e happen.

Skip Twitter post by @3mmaGoni You can imagine this Ref... He just carried their bad officiating from Ghana to come and spoil this game — Emmanuel (@3mmaGoni) May 28, 2018

Nigeria don get goalkeeper wey fit handle cross?

Image copyright @RandaAndrew Image example Francis Uzoho na im go dey for goal for Super Eagles games for World Cup?

No be today wey Nigeria national teams don dey struggle wit goalkeepers wey no dey fit catch cross well. From under 17 to Super Eagles, di tin dey hard dem wella. Dem fit do evritin o; block shot, fly punch ball, catch penarity. But wen e come to catch ball wey dem cross wey dey fly pass dia eighteen yard box, na waec be dat. But di way wey Francis Uzoho take handle crosses against DR Congo dey make some fans belle sweet.

Skip Twitter post by @kallyjoe For all its worth the young Francis Uzoho showed signs of a No. 1. Reflexes looked good and particularly dealt with balls in the air pretty well. #YesWeCan — Faulkner Joseph (@kallyjoe) May 28, 2018

Di Nigerian commentators for di match

No comments, just tweets

Skip Twitter post by @MrAbutpires Every Nigerian football commentator must use the phrase 'a yoemans job' liberally in every match. It was put in the Constitution by Hameed Adio in 1988. #NGADRC — Abdulmalik Mahdi (@MrAbutpires) May 28, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @ELEGBETE1 It's gradually getting to the point where I would have to mute commentaries while watching a Nigerian game on Dstv, no disrespect to anyone but this is no commentary at all. I pray the next generation of commentators in Nigeria would get it right. — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) May 22, 2018