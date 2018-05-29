Nigeria vs DR Congo: Grazing field, Ghana ref and Nigerian commentary. Five tins from di match
Ask anybodi wey watch di game between Nigeria Super Eagles and di Leopards of DR Congo make dem mention some action wey happen, and dem fit scratch head.
Di game wey happen for Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for Port Harcourt end for 1-1 draw, afta Ben Malango equalize for di visitors for second half. William Troost-Ekong bin open net for Nigeria for di first half.
As e be say action no too dey di game, we don manage find five tins comot, wey pipo dey talk about.
Nigeria no get beta football field.
Di national stadium for Lagos don go, di Abuja national stadium no way. Maybe Uyo na di last remaining grass field for Nigeria, but dat one for Port Harcourt? Di grass look like say 1000 cattle march ontop or maybe di field bin don grow wey make dem bring cow come chop am before di match. You no go blame fans wey wonda how dem go allow players wey dey go World Cup to play for dat kain field.
Simmy Nwankwo fit don book im place to Russia.
For match wey e look like say some Super Eagles players no wan play or like say most of dem dey fear to get injury, one player wey be like say im win di hearts of Nigerians na Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo. Di Crotone of Italy player wey tall, remind many pipo of Victor Agali (you bin dey tink Kanu Nwankwo?) and almost score goal wen im turn im head for sweet header. As e be say Super Eagles no too get strikers, e go make sense if dem cari Simmy go.
Ghanaians no go support Nigeria for World Cup
Atleast if you look wetin di referee Issaka Afful and im assistants do, you fit see how dem go take support Super Eagles for Ghana - no support. Dat penalty wey DR Congo get, many fans dey wonda wia e come from? To start wit, di foul na even outside box e happen.
Nigeria don get goalkeeper wey fit handle cross?
No be today wey Nigeria national teams don dey struggle wit goalkeepers wey no dey fit catch cross well. From under 17 to Super Eagles, di tin dey hard dem wella. Dem fit do evritin o; block shot, fly punch ball, catch penarity. But wen e come to catch ball wey dem cross wey dey fly pass dia eighteen yard box, na waec be dat. But di way wey Francis Uzoho take handle crosses against DR Congo dey make some fans belle sweet.
Di Nigerian commentators for di match
No comments, just tweets