Super Eagles jersey for 41k? Nigerians dey tink am

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nike neva release di official jersey for Nigeria but fans still sama wetin look like am for Nigeria game against Congo

Since February wen Nike release new design for Super Eagles World Cup kit, Nigerians and oda pipo around di world don dey para on top di mata.

While "original" Nigerian made versions don full markets, some fans don dey chill to get di original version wey Nike say dem go release on 29 May.

But to find original jersey na one tin, to fit buy am na anoda. Tok don start to dey waka on top social media say di new jersey go cost reach 41,000 naira as e dey enta market.

Skip Twitter post by @That_IjebuBadoo Lmao the Nigerian jersey is N41,000 ? Haha. If I buy that jersey, me & Odion Ighalo will strike together in the World Cup. If they vex me, I'll collect captain's hand band from Mikel. — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) May 28, 2018

Some pipo tink say if dem buy di jersey dem suppose play for World Cup with Super Eagles.

Skip Twitter post by @NFFCshow 41k for original naija Jersey....Be patriotic and rep Nigerian product if you know what I mean😏😏 — #NFFCSHOW #FANSWEYSABI (@NFFCshow) May 28, 2018

While odas dey tink say na time to buy di naira.

Skip Twitter post by @Raynergy Nigerian jersey is 41k at Nike's outlet. Lmao I am so going to Onitsha to buy the original one for 3k 😂😂😂 — Uncle Ray (@Raynergy) May 28, 2018

One want contract say if Nigeria no win World Cup dem go give am im money.

Skip Twitter post by @pheekaryomi I will only buy this Nigerian jersey of 41k if they sign letter of undertaking that if we don’t win, they will give me my money back🚶‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤙✌️ — 👑Omah👑 (@pheekaryomi) May 28, 2018

While odas dey compare di price with minimum wage.

Skip Twitter post by @Ejanladfirst Nigerian jersey 41k while minimum wage is 18k, this automatically tells you the jersey is not for the masses... you all can buy the old jersey for 13k. NIGERIA my country!!! — TIMATIPO (@Ejanladfirst) May 28, 2018

All in all sha, Nigerians (and some Ghanaians sef), dey wish di Super Eagles beta for di World Cup.