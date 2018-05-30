Nigeria Super Eagles go meet President Buhari today

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Super Eagles get two friendly matches against England and Czech Republic before di World Cup

President Muhammadu Buhari go meet with Nigeria Super Eagles wey dey go Russia 2018 World Cup on Wednesday for di Presidential Villa.

Dem suppose do di weekly meeting of di Federal Executive Council but dem don replace am with dis meeting wey go give di president di chance to tell di team bye bye before dem leave Nigeria for di World Cup.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, go present dem to Buhari, before di Eagles travel go London wia dem get friendly against England for Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Di team go play dia final World Cup friendly against di Czech Republic on Wednesday next week.