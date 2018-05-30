Japan v Ghana: Emmanuel Boateng go make im debut for Black Stars today
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah don name di starting line up to face Japan for 2018 World Cup warm-up on Wednesday.
Di Black Stars boss give Emmanuel Boateng im first start for di national team.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintain im place with central defenders Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku.
Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah
Reserves: Ati-Zigi, Kassim, Kwasi Okyere, Dwamena, Gyasi, Adomah, Acquah