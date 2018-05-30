Image copyright BIEL ALINO Image example Emmanuel Boateng score three goals wey end Barca unbeaten run for La Liga

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah don name di starting line up to face Japan for 2018 World Cup warm-up on Wednesday.

Di Black Stars boss give Emmanuel Boateng im first start for di national team.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintain im place with central defenders Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku.

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah

Reserves: Ati-Zigi, Kassim, Kwasi Okyere, Dwamena, Gyasi, Adomah, Acquah