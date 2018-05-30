Super Eagles don drop five players from World Cup list

Image copyright Randa Andrew Image example Junior Lokosa na im don score goal pass for Nigeria league dis season

Midfielder Moses Simon, goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye, defenders Uche Agbo and Stephen Eze plus striker Junior Lokosa no go follow Nigeria Super Eagles go World Cup for Russia, BBC don find out.

Di Nigeria Football Federation bin first release names of 30 players wey dem dey look eye to cari 23 go Russia, and e be like say afta di friendly game against DR Congo on Monday, di coach Gernot Rohr don dey make up im mind.

Midfielder Moses Simon get injury wey go make am miss di World Cup, but many pipo for surprise if any of di oda players make di final team.

Junior Lokosa wey dey bang in goals for di Nigerian league bin make many pipo wonda wen dem bin first put im name, but e be like im go wait for next time.

Di Eagles get friendly matches against England and Czech Republic before di real tin for Russia.