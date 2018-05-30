Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Super Eagles go play England Three Lions for Wembley.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr don name 24 players wey go play England for international friendly match for 2, June.

Na for NFF official twitter handle im release di names of players afta dem meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki for Abuja.

Di 24 players na Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi

Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel John Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel Agu, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Simeon Nwankwo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Di Super Eagles go train for Wembley Stadium on Friday ahead of dia match on Saturday

Dis na di third time di two kontris dey play each oda for football.

Di Nigeria team also confam say dem go check Moses Simon injury for UK to know how serious di injury be.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey Group D with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Analysis

Football analyst Ufuoma Egbamuno

Di players wey Gernot Rohr drop from di list no surprise me at all im go for experience and players wey go fit im style of play.

I feel say di player wey Rohr go drop from di 24 players na Ola Aina, di coach be tok say im no go wan carry plenty defenders go World Cup if you look di oda defenders wey dey di list I feel say na him di coach go drop for tactical reason.

A lot of fans and officials dey expect big- big things from dis team but for me I feel our first match against Croatia na im go determine how far di team go go.

Wen di draws comot and I see di teams di Super Eagles go play I feel say na third position wey go finish.

But with di World Cup anything fit happen. I feel say di group wey we dey no easy at all.