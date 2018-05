Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zinedine Zidane don win champions League four times for Real Madrid - three times as manager and once as a player

Zinedine Zidane don comot as manager of Real Madrid just days after im become di first coach to win di Champions League for three straight years.

Di Real Madrrid coach replace Rafael Benitez for January 2016 and im bin extend e contract till 2020 for January dis year.

Zidane wey be 45-years-old also win one La Liga title as coach of Real Madrid and im say di club need "a different voice".