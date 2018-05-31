Image example Fecafoot di tok wit tori pipo

As kontri pipo dem di wait for new coach, President for Normalisation Committee for Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot, Dieudonne Happy say na goment go announce name for new coach for head national team

Fecafoot tell tori pipo say na four coaches weh deh interview and na only de four dem deh for shortlist now, and de person weh e komot for de list na Philippe Troussier.

Njomo Kevin weh na President for small committee weh e go interview de coaches for Paris explain say de person weh deh no interview no still deh for de race for lead Indomitable Lions.

E say deh reach France, call Philippe Troussier e number e no pass afta e bi don reply e say e go bi for de interview. But deh no gree tok de names for de four coaches weh deh dey for shortlist.

Now so, no local coach dey for shortlist and federation say e no go take long for goment for announce new coach.

De Federation take chance for tok say deh di support Morocco for host 2026 World Cup and di call oda African kontris dem for support African candidate.

Fifa bin give another six moon for Normalisation Committee weh e di run Cameroon football and na only three moon remain make dia second taim finish.

For de programme weh de announce, de general assembly for adopt text and electoral code go bi for June 2018, regional elections na August 3, and for 17 August, election for Fecafoot president.

E good for note say na general assembly for 2009 go adopt de text and electoral college go bi na for clubs for 2011-2012 season and 2017-2018 season go count for general assembly.