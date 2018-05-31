Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger win three Premier League title for Arsenal.

On Thursday morning, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane announce say im don comot from di club after only 5 days wey im win di Champions League.

As im don comot, dis go be di fourth time in five years wey Real Madrid go look for new coach. Dis na some of di names of coaches wey tori pipo dey report say fit replace am.

Arsene Wenger

Di French coach bin don reject Real Madrid before sake of say im bin still dey coach Arsenal.

But im dey available now after im leave di Gunners after 22 years wey im dey in charge of di club and dem fit consider am as short-term option.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mauricio Pochettino don carry Tottenham go Champions League for three straight season.

Mauricio Pochettino

Although say im don recently sign new five-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, no be today wey Real Madrid president Florentino Perez don dey eye am.

Tottenham beat Real Madrid early dis season for Champions League group stage, but Real go need pay plenti money to take am from Tottenham.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Antonio conte don coach Italy national team

Antonio Conte

Conte win di English Premier League title for im first season with Chelsea and na another name wey tori pipo don link with di Real Madrid job.

Di current Chelsea manager fit comot for di club as dem no qualify for Champions League.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maurizio Sarri Napoli record di highest points (91) for team wey finish second for Italy.

Maurizio Sarri

Di 59-year-old Italian no get job after im leave Napoli last week.

As coach of Napoli, Sarri play beautiful football but im no win any trophy with di Italian club

Image copyright Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri

Di 50-year-old Italian don win four straight league titles as coach of Juventus and also four straight coppa Italia crown.

Im lead Juventus to last year Champions League final wia dem lose to Real Madrid.