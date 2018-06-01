Image copyright Getty Images Image example Most pipo dey expect di two kontris to use dia top players for di game

Super Eagles of Nigeria and di Three Lions of England go meet for friendly on Saturday for Wembley.

Di two kontris dey use di match take prepare for di FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Di match go start by 5:15pm wey be di same time for Nigeria and England.

Nigeria bin don name 24 players for dis friendly while England bin don announce dia 23 players dem dey cari go World Cup.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr dey expected to name im 23 players wey dey go Russia afta dis match.

Nigeria go play anoda friendly next week Wednesday against Czech Republic.