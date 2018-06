Image copyright NIKE/TWITTER Image example Na February 2018 dem launch di new Super Eagles jersey for London

On Friday, sports shop Nike open market for di sale of di new Super Eagles jersey.

Nike come out for twitter say di Jersey don sell out after only few hours wey dem announce say e dey on sale and dem no get plans to restock.

Nigerians and oda pipo wey bin dey wait to buy di jersey online begin dey vex why di tin wey dem just release go finish.

@NikeUK why is the Nigeria kit showing as sold out? Wasn't it meant to drop at 10am? — Max B In My Top 5 (@CalmYeWest) June 1, 2018

Nike fit dey vex for NFF

Last week Nigeria Football Federation announce say na 3 million pipo don pre-order di jersey from Nike.

But Nike later deny say even though dem never release di jersey, option to pre-orde di jersey no dey.

The jersey has not been released yet, it is scheduled to be available in June. Also, there has not been an option to pre-order the jersey. Stay tuned to our site for updates: https://t.co/2HxhTDkUuI — Nike.com (@nikestore) May 24, 2018

Dat one no stop pipo wey line up early morning on Friday to buy di new jersey.

Wen Nike reveal di design for di new Super Eagles jersey for February, e been no dey clear wen e go dey available for market for pipo to buy.

Nike never release Super Eagles Jersey, but e dey sell wella

Dis delay make marketer for Nigeria begin produce and sell di fake Super Eagles jersey for even cheaper price.

Na $86 wey Nike say dem dey sell dia own, but di fake wey full market for Nigeria dey go for as little as $20.

Dis fake wey don full market fit be di reason why Nike say dem no go restock dia shop after di tin don sell finish.