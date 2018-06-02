Image example E don tey wey pipo for di English part of Cameroon dey protest say dem want dia own kontri

International Crisis group weh e di use CrisisWatch for shine eye for katakata for de world di call for shiddon tok e fit helep for stop long and costly struggle.

De group weh e bi don say Catholic Church fit enta for middle for bring parties for shiddon for table tok say de katakata for Anglophone regions fit worse dis June.

"Civil war cloud di hang onto Cameroon" de crisis group tok.

Dia report say for May, 60 pipo die for seka de crisis and risk deh say violence go worse dis June.

Image copyright Father Humphrey Mbuy Image example Cameroon Catholic Bishops for dia 43rd meeting

"Anglophone separatist militants dem launch plenti attacks, kill security and kidnap officials, some leaders use bad tok say make Francophones dem pack dia cargo komot for Anglophone regions and goment stand for e military strategy", CrisisWatch write.

Dis wahala for Anglophone regions start for 2016 den become big taim war and separatists take guns di fight with goment forces.