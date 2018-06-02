Image copyright VRT Image example Mattresses wey appear to show di player names

E be like say Belgium don use style reveal dia 23-man squad wey go go di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Tori pipo VRT, bin show feem of 23 mattress wey one Belgium company wey dey make bed, arrange to carry go Russia.

Each of di bed carry label wit di name of di player wey go use am.

According to di label for di bed, Goalkeepr Matz Sels, defenders Christian KAbesele and Jordan Lukaku, midfielders Leander Dendoncker and Adnan Januzaj - all of dem wey bin dey di provisional 28-man squad go miss out.

Na players like Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke na im di coach choose wit 21 odas.

Belgium go play friendly match wit Egypt and Costa Rica before dem go play dia first match for World Cup against Panama on 18 June.

Dem go also play England and Tunisia for Group G .