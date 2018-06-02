Image copyright Reuters Image example Iwobi score for Nigeria in di 47th minute

Goals from Garry Cahill and Harry Kane for Wembley on Saturday help England beat Nigeria 2-1 for friendly match.

Di match wey di two kontris use to prepare for di Russia 2018 World Cup see Alex Iwobi score di only goal for Nigeria for di second half.

Dis na di second time Nigeria dey lose friendly under coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria still get one more friendly match against Czech Republic before dem go begin dia World Cup encounter with Croatia.

Dem go also play Iceland and Argentina for Group D.