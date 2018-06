Image copyright VLADIMIR SIMICEK Image example Rain bin even stop di match for second half

Nigeria Super Eagles don lose to Czech Republic World Cup squad for dem final friendly match inside Austria on Wednesday afternoon.

Tomas Kalas na im score di only goal of di match for Czech Republic.

Dis na di super eagles last friendly game before di World Cup go start .

Tori be say since di Super Eagles of Nigeria begin dem World Cup preparation na only Argentina and Poland friendly match dem don win. Di one dem win Argentina 4-2 for November and Poland 1-0 for March.

But na how Nigeria Super Eagles fit do magic with dia last World Cup friendly be di koko.

Di Super Eagles loose dem friendly match wit Serbia 2-0 for March, dem also play goalless with DR Congo for May. June 2, Three Lions of England come hammer dem 2-1 for Wembley stadium.