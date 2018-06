Image copyright Getty Images

With only few days wey remain before di 2018 World Cup start, all di 32 kontris wey dey go Russia don name dia 23-man squad.

We say make we look at eleven players from Africa wey dey play for oda kontris.

Steve Mandanda

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Steve Mandanda play Europa League final with Marseille dis year

Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Steve Mandanda na 33-year-old goalkeeper wey dey play for Marseille and France. Dis go be im second World Cup with di kontri.

DF. Jerome Boateng

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boateng win di 2014 World Cup with Germany

Di centre back win di 2014 World Cup with Germany but im papa come from Ghana and im mama na German. E come choose to play for di European kontri. Im brother Kevin-Prince Boateng dey play for Ghana.

Presnel Kimpembe

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kimpembe no play for Republic of Congo were im papa from come

Just 22-years, Kimpembe na ogbonge defender wey come from Republic of Congo, but im choose to play for France. Dis go be im first tournament with France.

Samuel Umtiti

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Umtiti just sign new contract wit Barcelona until 2022

Umtiti na defender wey dey play for Barcelona and France. Even though say dem born am for Yaounde, Cameroon, Umtiti no ever play for dem.

Jacques-Francois Moubandje

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Moubandje don play 17 times for Switzerland

Anoda player wey dem born for Douala, Cameroon, Moubandje live for Cameroon until im family go Switzerland, di kontri wey im later choose to play for.

William Carvalho

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image example William Carvalho dey play for Sporting Lisbon for Portugal

Born in Luanda, Angola and im papa and mama come from Angola, William Carvalho na defensive midfielder wey choose to play for Portugal. E don collect 42 caps already and im be one of di players wey go represent Portugal for Russia.

Ngolo Kante

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ngolo Kante don play Euro 2016 final with France

Di Chelsea midfielder dey France national team but na from Mali im come from. Im don play 23 times for France and dis go be di second tournament wey im go play for France.

Dele Alli

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dele Alli play im first match for England in October 2015

Bamidele Alli or as im don shorten am, Dele Alli, na midfielder wey dey play for England but im Papa come from Nigeria. E follow play di friendly match wey England beat Nigeria 2-1.

Paul Pogba

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pogba bin cost Manchester United £89million

Pogba mama and papa come from Guinea, but im don turn superstar for France since wey im choose to play for dem. Im older brother Mathis even dey Guinea national football team.

Danny Welbeck

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Welbeck join Arsenal for £16million in 2014

Di 26-year-old striker dey part of di players wey England dey cari go World Cup sake of say im choose to play for dem instead of di Ghana wey im mama and papa come from. Im full name na Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck.

Romelu Lukaku

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lukaku na Belgium highest goalscorer with 33 goals

Anoda ogbonge player wey for play for Congo (di kontri of im birth) na Romelu Lukaku, but im choose to play for Belgium. Di Manchester United striker na im go lead di attack for Begium wey dey group G with England, Tunisia and Panama.