Image copyright Masashi Hara Image example Black Stars bin win Japan for dia last friendly

Di Black Stars go jam Iceland on Thursday for Reykjavik for international friendly game despite all di kasala wey dey happun inside Ghana football at di moment.

Di senior national team travel from Japan wia dem bin nack di Blue Sumarai wey dey go World Cup 2-0 as Thomas Teye Partey and Emmanuel Boateng score di goals.

Di team come travel go Iceland wia dem go face anoda team wey dey World Cup-cup and dey also use am as part of dia preparations for di tournament wey dey begin next weekend.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas release film wey show how wuruwuru and magomago take dey happun for inside football for Ghana.

Iceland dey di same group with anoda African side Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia and dey hope say di game go help dem test demself against di Super Eagles.

For di Black Stars, di game go help Coach Kwesi Appiah to check some players wey dey fight for shirt for di team and also prepare for AFCON qualifying games wey dey come.

Di match go happen for Laugardalsvöllur by 8:00pm.