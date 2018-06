Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA Image example Nyantakyi na Vice Presido of Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Ghana Football Association Presido Kwesi Nyantakyi don chop 90 days ban from world football join-bodi FIFA.

FIFA announce di ban Friday afternoon.

Di ban na part of reply to 'Number 12' video investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas release dis week wey show how football ogas and referees dey collect money, according to statement from FIFA Ethics Committee chiarmo Vassilos Skouris.

FIFA add say for di period wey dem ban Nyantakyi, "im no suppose take part in any football activity for both national and international level (administrative, sports or any oda)" and di ban come into forve immediately.

Dem fit extend di ban reach anoda 45 days.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nyantakyi also be FIFA Council member.

On Thursday Ghana President, Akufo-Addo bin sack all Ghana Football Association (GFA) members on top dis Anas expose; 'Number 12' video.