Na five kontris Africa dey cari go di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco go fly di continent flag.

No be today Africa don dey go World Cup, and some ogbonge players don represent dia kontris for football biggest stage.

So use dis tin wey wey creat to pick your all-time African World Cup dream team from di players wey we name, wey our correct sabi pipo put togeda.

Share your team with your friends and get info about how you players perform for World Cup.