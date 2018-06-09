Image copyright Mike Hewitt - FIFA Image example Gaelle Enganamouit

For all de seven women national teams weh deh di compete for 2018 African Women Nations Cup, Cameroon na de first for qualify and with style.

De Indomitable Lionesses show beta skill as dey whitewash Congolese team for first and second legs 5-0, for get 10-0 aggregate.

Na Ghana di host dis number 11 Total African Women's Nations Cup but with de scandal for corruption weh e bust for Ghana and goment dissolve federation, komot all teams for competition, all di shine eye for see how deh situation go bi.

Spectators for Mfadena, Amadou Ahidjo stadium watch good game as Lionesses control de whole match. Nchout Njoya Ajara, open road for goals as e connect cross from Aboudi Onguene straight for goal for 20 minutes.

Den Abena Therese take one free kick sendam straight inside net before Aboudi Onguene score two goals and Akaba Michelle Henriette finish goal table.

Coach Joseph Ndoko for e first taim for de team don show e own style even though e win, some analyst still check say Ghana go be na high level competition and e still get for train e team well make adjustments dem.

De Lionesses qualify for 2018 competition afta deh bi lose for finals for Super Falcons of Nigeria for 2016 AFCON weh Cameroon host.