E go sweet Rafael Nadal to overtake Roger Federer record of 20 Grand Slam titles but im tok say im no 'craze' reach to try am true true.

World number one Nadal win im 17th major title afta im beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 to collect im 11th French Open title for Sunday.

"Of cos I get mind to cari my career reach anoda level. But I no fit dey always dey think of more," Nadal tok.

Nadal, 32, dey number two behind Federer for players wey dey don cari Grand Slam titles pass, Pete Sampras dey number three.

Even Nadal and Federer old pass plenti current players, di two don win di last six Grand Slams while younger players no dey struggle to reach dia level.

Dis na di second year, wey Federer, 36, go miss di clay-court season back to back but im go return for di grass-court season wey go finish wit Wimbledon next month.

"You no go dey vex unto say pesin get moni pass you, pesin house big pass your own, pesin get more Grand Slams pass you," according to Nadal.

"I no go lie you, dat kain tin no dey shack me for bodi. Make you hold yourself wella, do di tin you wan do, di way you want am.

"E go sweet me to get 20 like Roger now or for future, but make I no lie you, no be wetin dey my mind. Me I know say l don get ogbonge career so I go dey continue to dey fight for di wan wey l get."