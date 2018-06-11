Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Super Eagles World Cup Quiz: You fit name all di players wey don score goal for Nigeria?
11 June 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/sport-44439411
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria
Sport
Football
World Cup
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Go back on top
Another thing we de for inside dis tori
Image gallery
Super Eagles 23 players wey dem dey cari go shake Russia
8 June 2018
Russia 2018: Past winners of di world cup
4 June 2018
Super Eagles squad don get Jersey number for Russia 2018
4 June 2018
Super Eagles Jersey don finish for Nike shop
1 June 2018
Top tori
How smugglers bin wan use World Cup traffick pipo enta Russia
Audio
BBC Pidgin Minute
Video
Di man wey dey wash tall buildings for Lagos
'Na like papa Ras Kimono be'
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular