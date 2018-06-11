Image copyright NFF twitter

Football stars don already begin show wit dia teams for Russia 2018 World Cup as preparation for di game enta gear three on Monday.

Neymar and Ronaldo don show face for Russia with dia kontri national team.

Coach Tite lead di Samba boys of Brazil squad on Monday enta Sochi where di World Cup go shele from Thursday dis week. Dem go stay for di luxury hotel for Sochi, even though say dem no dey play any match near di Black Sea resort.

Make we chook eye look wetin players wear, di kain yanga plus swag as some of di kontris use land inside Russia.

Which kontri you think say go dress pass?

Nigeria Super Eagles wear dia traditional cloth

Brazil Samba Boys fall in with dia Suits

Check out di Pharaohs of Egypt as dem nack suit with canvas

France national team aka Le Blues fall in with dia track suits

Portugal team wear suit with dia kontri flag for dia lapels

Di answer to who dress pass for Russia 2018? go be be win di World Cup finals on 15th July, 2018.