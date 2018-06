Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oghenekaro Etebo dey among di 23 players wey Nigeria dey carry dey go World Cup.

Stoke City don sign Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo for £6.35 million (7.2m euros) for five years contract.

Di 22-year-old, wey spend di end of last season on loan for La Liga club Las Palmas, dey among di players wey Nigeria dey carry go World Cup for Russia.

"We dey very happy to sign Etebo," na wetin Potters coach Gary Rowett talk for di club website.

"I no fit wait to see am for Stoke City shirt and I dey very sure say our fans too dey feel like dat too." Rowett add.

Dis na di first player wey Rowett dey sign since im leave Derby to coach Stoke for May.