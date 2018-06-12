Image copyright Getty Images Image example For di feem, Nyantakyi collect US$65,000 "shopping money" from one undercover reporter

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi don resign from im posts for both Fifa and di Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Dis one im do so na afta feem wey dem release last week wey show say e be like say im dey accept gift of US$65,000 "shopping money" from one undercover reporter. Im don deny say im do anythin wrong.

Pipo wey dey run football for di world, Fifa, suspend Nyantakyi for 90 days on 8 June but now im don leave im sit for Fifa Council.

Im don also comot from Caf as 1st vice-president, wey be number two position afta president Ahmad.

Caf say dem go do vote for one Extraordinary Congress on "30 September 2018 for Egypt to fill di CAF 1st Vice-President position and di one wey don empty now for FIFA Council."

Nyantakyi bin don also resign as president of di GFA on 8 June afta one executive committee meeting.

Ghana investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas bin use secret feem Nyantakyi and some oda football officials wey show as dem dey accept cash gifts from undercover reporters.