Image copyright MOROCCOS 2026 Image example One of di stadium wey Morocco fit build if dem host World Cup 2026

Morocco chance to bring di World Cup come back to Africa don increase afta four US islands gree say dem go wash dia hand comot for di Wednesday final election.

Sabi pipo inside FIFA don tok say dis small goal wey Morocco score don cari di race to host di World Cup enta sudden death and any of di two sides wey dey compete fit win am.

Morocco dey drag for chance to host di 2026 competition wit USA-Mexico-Canada collabo a.k.a 'United 2026'.

Di United 2026 join-body of three kontris sweet for eye sake of dia ogbonge stadium, hotels and roads wey dem get and profit dem fit make for di competition.

But ever since Morocco declare say dem too dey eye di chance to host, di competition don tight sotay nobodi for Moscow ready to predict who go cari first as FIFA Congress dey vote today.

Morocco wey don dey press FIFA to block di four US overseas islands of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands from voting, don get big advantage as tins dey.

Morocco no be JJC for mata of World Cup hosting, dem don try five times now wey include di 2010 own wen South Africa win am.

Image copyright Getty Images

Even though di oga dem for FIFA highest board wey include dia president Gianni Infantino don join supporters club for di United 2026 proposal ontop di £8.1bn profit e fit generate for Fifa against di £4.48bn profit Morocco fit make, FIFA board no get dis kain power dem dey flex like before.

Since dem clean di yamayama wey dey follow afta wayo upon wayo mata dey fly comot for FIFA, di organisation don press buttons wey don make future election free and fair.

No be FIFA board go choose di winner like before but di FIFA Congress of 201 members minus di four US Overseas Islands and di kontris wey dey compete.

Oda tins wey fit affect di United bid na US president Donald Trump and im mouth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hicham El Amrani, oga of Team Morocco Bid for World Cup 2026, get confidence dem still fit kolobi support of kontris wey never decide who dem go support

During di campaign, Trump tok for Twitter say, 'Di US alongside Canada and Mexico don join togeda strong bid for di 2026 World Cup. Na disgrace if di same kontris wey we dey always support try scata our chance. Why we suppose dey support kontris wey no dey give us support including for di United Nations?''

Sabi pipo tok say dis Trump harsh tok fit make some kontris bone di United 2026.

Meanwhile Team Morocco get plenti confidence say dem fit kolobi some nations wey still decide who dem go support.

Dem go do final 15 minute presentation for Wednesday morning wey dem wan use beg for final votes.