Deontay Wilder don agree to fight Anthony Joshua for UK
World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder claim say im don gree to fight Anthony Joshua for UK.
Wilder wey dey cari di WBC title dey hungry for Joshua three heavyweight belt wey include WBA, IBF and WBO.
Im tweet say: "Di $50m offer for him to fight me next for US still dey available. Today I even agree to dia offer to fight Joshua next for UK."
Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn tell Sky Sports tori pipo, im go send di contract but im no know if Wilder claim na just "noise" im dey make.
Im still add say: "Everitin come as shock say Deontay finally come back to us on di offer and accept di terms.
"One tin I fit tell you be say, by di end of dis week Deontay Wilder go get contract in front of am and we go see if im serious."
Hearn been don criticise di Wilder team sake of say dem do dia business for social media, as dem believe say "na for boardroom dem dey agree deals, not on instagram."
Wilder imself add say "If im prefer di fight for UK, di ball dey im court. E dey up to dem to choose."