Image copyright Getty Images Image example Julen Lopetegui don dey manage Spain national team since 2016.

Real Madrid don appoint di man wey dey carri Spain national football team go Russia 2018 World Cup Julen Lopetegui as dia new head coach for three-year contract.

Zinedine Zidane, wey win three Champions League titles for di club, resign for May im say di club need "a different voice".

Lopetegui been manage Real Madrid for two years, before im take over di Spanish national team for July 2016.

Di 51-year-old go take up di position afta di World Cup, we go start on 14 June.

Lopetegui na former goalkeeper play once for Real Madrid senior team but im play 107 matches for Logrones.

Im start coaching for 2003 as assistant manager to Spain Under-17 team before im move to dia Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

Real finish third for La Liga last season, 17 points behind champions Barcelona.

Spain first match or World Cup na against Ronaldo's Portugal on Friday.