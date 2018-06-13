Image copyright Getty Images Image example Julen Lopetegui say na im agent bin dey tok wit Real Madrid

Spanish Football Federation don sack dia coach Julen Lopetegui just one day before di World Cup start.

Spanish Football Federation (SFF) president Luis Rubiales na im announce am for news conference.

Im explain say dem sack Julen Lopetegui because di SFF only find out say im dey join Real Madrid afta di World Cup five minutes before dem announce am.

"We no get choice but to sack our manager. We wish you di greatest of luck," Rubiales tok.

"Dem bin already dey do tok-tok for our back and dem no tell us. Just five minutes before di press release. E get way dem suppose take do some tins."