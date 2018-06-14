Image copyright Getty Images

Di 2018 Fifa World Cup go start on Thursday as Russia go play Saudi Arabia afta opening ceremony for Moscow Luzhniki Stadium.

Na 32 teams go play 64 matches for dis ogbonge football competition wey go last for 32 days.

Dis na di 21 edition and dem go play am for 12 stadiums, across 11 cities.

Di defending champion na Germany, and Africa get five kontris for di event. Dem be: Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Na Egypt go open show for Africa on Friday, wen dem jam Uruguay.

E go reach one and a half million fans wey go enta Russia to watch di World Cup, and e go pass three billion we go watch for TV.

Who be di new boys?

Panama and Iceland dey appear for dia first World Cup.

Pipo wey dey Iceland na 335,000 wey go make dem di smallest kontri to ever qualify for World Cup.

Wen Panama bin qualify for dia first World Cup, dem declare holiday for di Central American kontri wey dey number 55 for Fifa ranking.