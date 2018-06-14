Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Abedi Pele for 2006

Ghana government name 5-member committee who go handle football administration for di country yestee, but meners start dey raise concerns over di integrity of some members on di interim committee.

Di committee emerge after High Court place 10-day injunction on activities of di Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah go lead di committee as Chairman alongside Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Cudjoe Fianoo, three-time African player of di year Abedi Pele, football legend, Rev Osei Kofi den sports journalist den lawyer Eva Okyere.

Dem also appoint popular TV presenter Dan Kweku Yeboah as spokesperson for di committee.

Dis committee be part of government en moves to clean GFA after corruption scandal hit top ranking officials of di Association. But some people make sceptical small sake of some of di members get some history wey dem figure say make dem dey look bad.

Some meners too dey ask say make dem disclose salaries of interim committee members to prove say GFA dey start on a good note.

Di Interim Management Committee go replace di GFA executive committee which government dissolve sake of di rot for dema system inside.

Image copyright Abedi Ayew Pele/Facebook Image example Abedi Ayew Pele/Facebook

Image copyright Not Specified

Analysis by BBC Favour Nunoo

On Wednesday 28 March 2007, Abedi Pele en club FC Nania win 31-0 against Okwawu United on di last day of di league.

Dema rivals Great Mariners also 28-0 win against Mighty Jets.

Both teams get di same points dey play demma last game want advance to di Premier League so dem bag plenty goals to outdo each other.

Ghana football Association investigations reveal say e check like di matches be pre-arranged.

GFA then ban all di four clubs who participate in di two high scoring matches for one year plus fine of $20,000 each.

Abedi Pele argue say although di score line be massive, e no be evidence say dem do match fixing.