Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di pig (no be dis one) chop di apples wey get di four kontris wey e predict say o dey semi finals

As World Cup dey start, one pig wey di owner say fit see future don give hope to Nigerians say dem go enta semi-finals.

Di black pig wey dem dey call Mystic Marcus don make correct prediction before as im predict say Donald Trump go become di President of di United States.

Along with Nigeria, di pig predict say Belgium, Uruguay and Argentina for di semi finals of di 2018 World Cup.

Di owner of di pig, Juliette Stevens use 32 apples with di flags of di kontris wey dey play and Marcus chop di four wey go enter semi finals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Animal to predict football become popular after di 2010 World Cup wey one Octopus bin predict di matches

No be di first time wey animal go dey di face of prediction of who go win world cup.

One wey dey very popular na di octopus wey dem bin dey call Paul wey bin predict for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa.

If di pig dey right, Nigeria go be di first African kontri wey go enat semi finals for di FIFA World Cup.

Ghana (South Africa 2010), Senegal (Korea/Japan 2002) and Cameroon (Italy 1990) na di only African kontris wey don enta quater finals for di World Cup before. Di highest wey Nigeria don enta na group of sixteen.